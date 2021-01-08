Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $28,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. 499,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,819. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 376,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

