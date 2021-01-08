Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

FOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

FOOD stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 638,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,545. The firm has a market cap of C$886.76 million and a P/E ratio of -187.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.97.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

