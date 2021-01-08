Gossip Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,046.46 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $39,046.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009802 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000884 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016829 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

