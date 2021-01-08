GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

