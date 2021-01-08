Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.36

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $75.36, with a volume of 1651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

