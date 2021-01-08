Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.61.

Shares of ED traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

