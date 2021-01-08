Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

UNP stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.44. 65,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $213.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

