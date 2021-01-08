Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,508. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.