Gradient Investments LLC Has $55.37 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $55,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

