Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $119.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.