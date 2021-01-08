Gradient Investments LLC Sells 12,909 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. 3,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,051. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

