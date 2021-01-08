Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 637,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

