Gradient Investments LLC Sells 585 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,918,000 after acquiring an additional 186,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

