Gradient Investments LLC Sells 720 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

CME Group stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,915. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

