Gradient Investments LLC Sells 937 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 70,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,742. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,131 shares of company stock worth $12,854,500. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

