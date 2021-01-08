Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.39. 50,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $414.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

