Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,807. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

