Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $8.21. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 384,747 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.53.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.