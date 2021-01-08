Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

