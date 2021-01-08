Graviocoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,043.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $2,043.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.