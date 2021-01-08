GravityCoin (GXX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,757.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $101,535.87 and approximately $2,757.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,036,304 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

