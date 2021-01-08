GravityCoin Trading 29.6% Higher This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $97,923.29 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00442067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050097 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,038,833 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

