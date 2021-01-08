Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.76 and last traded at C$16.88. 49,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 45,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$892.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.62.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

