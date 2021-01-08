Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,787 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAC. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NYSE:PAC opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

