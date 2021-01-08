Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 114.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 239.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.