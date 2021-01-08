Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 76,987 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1,640.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

