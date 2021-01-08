Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 103.6% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 65,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 193,295 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

