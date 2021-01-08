Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $20,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after buying an additional 153,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.53.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $112.18 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

