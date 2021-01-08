Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

GMED opened at $66.53 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

