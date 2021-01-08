Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.30 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

