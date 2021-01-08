Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of EnerSys worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

