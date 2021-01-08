Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 589.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

