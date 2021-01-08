Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $101.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

