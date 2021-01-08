Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

XHR opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

