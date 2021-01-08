Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.79 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -298.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $38,639.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,308.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $101,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,644 shares in the company, valued at $17,700,501.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,027 shares of company stock worth $1,915,617 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

