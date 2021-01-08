Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.79 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

NYSE:HP opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

