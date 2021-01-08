Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.80 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Forward Air worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD opened at $79.14 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

