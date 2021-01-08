Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Forward Air worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Forward Air by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

FWRD opened at $79.14 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

