Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.81 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $68.02 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 25,669 shares valued at $1,533,739. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.