Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 589.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

