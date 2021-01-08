Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.