Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $105,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

