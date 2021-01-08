Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,719 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Rambus worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 73.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $18.89 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.