Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,772 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

GMED opened at $66.53 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

