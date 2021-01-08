Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,241 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after buying an additional 404,785 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after buying an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after buying an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.47 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.51.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

