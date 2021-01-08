Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,241 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.51.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.