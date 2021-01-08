Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,202 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 1,084.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 99,757 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 91,334 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,879 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 130.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

