Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,615 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

