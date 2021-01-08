Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,615 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 20.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,786,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

