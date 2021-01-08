Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,966 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

